Home»Breaking News»ireland

Harris: We need proposals to end vicious cycle of overcrowding; nurses threaten strike

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 10:40 am

The Health Minister Simon Harris has said he wants to hear proposals to end the vicious cycle of overcrowding in the health service.

The Emergency Task Force is meeting this morning to discuss strategies after unprecedented numbers of people on trolleys this week, with numbers hitting an all-time high of 612 on Tuesday.

The number of people on hospital trolleys today has dropped to 395.

On his way into the meeting earlier, Minister Harris said he was not interested in buzz words when asked if he followed Shane Ross's advice and "kicked ass" when he met the HSE yesterday.

He said: "Many, many health ministers have stood in a spot similar to the one I'm standing in. What people want to hear is what short-term actions we can take.

"But they want to hear more than that - they also want to hear what we can do to break the vicious cycle that has dogged the health system for at least 20 years."

He admitted however that services would continue to be strained in the weeks ahead. Yesterday, assistant national director for health protection Kevin Kelleher said it could take two months before the current outbreak abates.

Read: Two more MONTHS of flu ahead

Meanwhile, nurses union the INMO has warned its members will probably go on strike next month.

Members voted in favour of industrial action by 90% last month.

General Secretary Liam Doran told Pat Kenny on Newstalk that nurses and midwives have had enough and will not return to work after their action until there is major investment in the health service.

"The mandate we got was for strike days," he said. "Strike action [...] and continuous work to rule. If it happens it will be nationwide, and very disruptive".

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Simon Harris, overcrowding

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Hospital overcrowding tops agenda as private hospitals and services asked to support public system

Hospital overcrowding: ‘There’s no need to ask – it’s always busy in there’

Hospital overcrowding: 700 nursing home beds available

Hospital overcrowding: Overcrowding problem is ‘more political than management’

More in this Section

HSE: Extra beds are part of Winter Initiative Plan

Gardaí concerned about woman missing from Portlaoise

Fire crews tackle thatch cottage blaze in Co Clare

Elderly and 'at risk groups' urged to get vaccinated against flu


Today's Stories

John Halligan: Increase welfare rate and minimum wage

AIB sets aside €190m tracker compensation

Hospital overcrowding: ‘There’s no need to ask – it’s always busy in there’

Elderly man dies in Cork City fire

Lifestyle

Meet some of Ireland's homegrown heroes

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Best foot forward for Des Bishop in 'Dancing with the Stars'

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 