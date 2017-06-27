Harris tells HSE to resolve case of elderly couple separated for first time in 63 years

The HSE has been told to resolve a heart-breaking situation in which an elderly couple have been separated after 63 years of marriage.

Michael Devereaux, 90, is living in a nursing home in Wexford, where he was accepted under the Fair Deal support scheme. His wife, Kathleen, who is 86, was turned down for a place in the same home.

Yesterday, in a highly emotional interview, Michael told Joe Duffy's Liveline that he felt like his "head was about to burst" and that he was unable to sleep due to the separation.

He said: "I can’t sleep at night even. I’m waking at three o’clock, maybe at four o’clock every morning, and what do I do? I pray first of all, and then I cry.

“The fact is we just love each other...It’s a nightmare for me. And it’s a nightmare, I’m sure, for my lovely wife."

In a statement released to Mornin gIreland today, Minister for Health Simon Harris said he had instructed the HSE to resolve the issue "with compassion".

He said he had instructed the HSE to address the Devereaux's special circumstances, with compassion being absolutely paramount, saying he expects to receive an update later today and "is very clear that this must be resolved."

Meanwhile, nursing home charges will be discussed at a meeting between the Minister for Older people, Age Action and Nursing Home Ireland later.

There will be particular focus on the extra fees charged by many providers for social programmes, which can typically amount to €70 a week.

While core expenses are covered for those in the Fair Deal scheme, residents can incur charges for social schemes, newspapers and hairdressing.

Minister Jim Daly said such extras must be set out in the contract, and that residents should never be charged for items they have not agreed to pay for.

Under the Fair Deal scheme, older people are to retain at least 20% of their income, with the rest going to pay for their care.