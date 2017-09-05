Home»Breaking News»ireland

Harris seeks reassurances from McGrath on vaccine

Tuesday, September 05, 2017 - 07:03 am

Health Minister Simon Harris has again sought reassurances from his junior health minster over his stance on the HPV vaccine, writes Elaine Loughlin and Fiachra Ó Cionnaith.

Finian McGrath caused controversy after standing over comments he made last year during which he raised concerns around the cervical cancer vaccine.

The HSE has launched a campaign to encourage parents to get their teenage daughters vaccinated after levels of uptake dropped.

Finian McGrath caused controversy over comments in which he raised concerns over the HPV vaccine.

Over the weekend Mr McGrath said: “I stand over the fact that I raised it because concerned parents asked me to raise it.

“Parents have a right to voice any concerns they have relating to vaccines or any form of medication being introduced for their children.

“Personally and as minister of state with responsibility for disabilities, I do accept that such vaccines are a very important part of government health strategy.”

It is understood that Mr McGrath reassured the health minister again yesterday that he accepts government policy in relation to the vaccine which has been subject to a number of negative online campaigns despite it being proven safe.

“We have different views but we are very united in the whole issue of public safety and the safety of the vaccines,” Mr McGrath told RTE’s Morning Ireland programme.

Labour health spokesman Alan Kelly has called on Mr McGrath to consider his position given his comments.

However, Education Minister Richard Bruton said he is “confident” Mr McGrath had corrected the “impression put out there” that he was in some way opposed to the vaccine.

Mr Bruton said: “ I think Finian did make comments in opposition when he raised concerns, but I think Government is absolutely satisfied those concerns are without foundation, that the evidence is very strong and that this programme should be fully supported and will be fully supported by every member of Government.”

This story first appeared in the Irish Examiner.


