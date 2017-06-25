Halligan pledges support to Ross over appointment of Máire Whelan

A Junior Minister has said he would support Shane Ross if he pulled the plug on Government.

John Halligan's comments come amid a cabinet rift over the appointment of Máire Whelan to the Court of Appeal.

It was feared last week the Independent Alliance would walk out over the row and force a snap election.

Minister Halligan says he would have given Minister Ross his support.

"I think people like you and others and rightly so maybe would have cast the gate on the Independent Alliance for bringing down the Government on this particular issue at a time when we need stability coming into Brexit," he said.

"If Shane Ross had gone... I wouldn't have left him isolated."