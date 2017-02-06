Home»Breaking News»ireland

Growing concern over transfer times for transplant patients

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 08:23 am

Concern is growing over transfer times for patients needing transplants at the National Children's Hospital.

Sinn Féin says the HSE must clarify contingency arrangements for patients after a report suggested that paediatric heart and liver transplant programmes were unsustainable.

The party's Health Spokesperson, Louise O'Reilly says the Minister for Health needs to respond:

"It appears that there is staffing issues within the service that operates between here and England, but my point, and I think Sinn Féin's position - would be that it is the job of the Minister to resolve those staffing issues.

"It is the job of the Minister to ensure contingency arrangements are put in place."

