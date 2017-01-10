Home»Breaking News»ireland

Group makes 33 recommendations to reduce car insurance costs

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 05:27 pm

Moves to bring down the soaring cost of car insurance have been announced.

The group, chaired by Junior Finance Minister Eoghan Murphy, has just published its report containing 33 recommendations comprising 71 actions.

The report proposes the establishment of a claims information database while, a personal injuries commission will also be set up to provide further guidance on personal injuries claims.

A database will be created to deal with the increasing number of uninsured drivers which will allow Gardaí to check insurance compliance with Automatic Number Plate Recognition.

The recommendations include the commissioning of medical research, benchmarking of international awards for personal injury cases, analysing and reporting on international compensation levels, as well as compensation mechanisms.

Mr Murphy said the recommendations "will lead to greater stability in the pricing of motor insurance and will help prevent the volatility that we have seen in the market in the past".

The 33 recommendations aimed at addressing the cost of insurance come under six main themes:

* Protecting the consumer

* Improving data availability

* Improving the personal injuries claims environment

* Reducing the costs in the claims process

* Reducing insurance fraud and uninsured driving

* Promoting road safety and reducing collisions

The new Personal injuries Commission will be established this month and "begin immediately to review a number of key issues that speak directly to the cost of personal injuries."

The commission will make its first report to the minister of state by the end of 2017.

The National claims information database is due to be established by the second quarter of 2018.

The Working Group will continue to meet throughout the year as the recommendations are implemented.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Irish woman critical in hospital after light plane crash in Australia

Arlene Foster 'open to talks' to avert Stormont meltdown

Children's Minister confirms unaccompanied minors from Calais migrant camp are teenage boys

Arctic temperatures expected to bring snow with high winds forecast for four counties


Today's Stories

30 sites in Cork city added to derelict registry bringing total to 100

Two samaritans injured trying to help woman

Warning of snow and icy spells in the coming days

Ruth Negga lights up the red carpet with gold dress at the Golden Globes

Lifestyle

10 Irish crime fiction novels you didn't know you needed in your life

Change of direction, but Ricky not predicting a riot for Kaiser Chiefs

Brexit is bad for wildlife

Appliance of science: Does chicken soup really cure a cold?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 