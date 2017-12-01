Home»Breaking News»ireland

Groundbreaking anti-HIV drug available on prescription in Ireland from today

Friday, December 01, 2017

A groundbreaking anti-HIV drug is being made available on prescription in Ireland from today.

Campaigners had been calling for months for the HSE to bring the drug known as PrEP to Ireland.

On World AIDS Day, the Taoiseach has tweeted to say the breakthrough preventative treatment is now available.

Anne Mason from HIV Services Ireland, says it is fantastic, but it is vital to get tested.

"HIV hasn't gone away," said Ms Mason.

"We are getting new infections in Ireland every week.

"The key message is get tested. Testing is now available throughout the county in community settings, it's available free of charge, you get the results in one minute. "


