Greens' Paul Gogarty: Kenny raised idea of SF collaboration before

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 11:43 am

A number of Fine Gael TDs have spoken out against the idea of going into coalition with Sinn Féin.

They are responding to comments by Enda Kenny, who appears to have opened the door to a coalition in future.

Earlier this week Mary Lou McDonald signalled Sinn Féin might consider revising its policy on coalitions, and may be prepared to serve as junior partner to someone else.

Yesterday Enda Kenny also signalled that while it was off the table in this term, there could be a time when Sinn Féin and Fine Gael join forces.

He said: "Depending on the result you gave as an electorate - politicians have to work with that result... I’m glad to understand that (Sinn Féin) now begin to realise that in order to get things done you need to be in there."

The idea prompted some indignation within FIne Gael, however - first-time TDs Colm Brophy and Peter Burke have already lashed out at the idea.

Colm Brophy said he could not support the move because the parties are completely incompatible, while Peter Burke warned that "populism does not create jobs".

But the story has also taken a further twist today, when the former Green Party TD Paul Gogarty said it was not the first time Enda Kenny had raised the idea.

He said Kenny asked the Greens' then leader Trevor Sargent to approach Sinn Féin on his behalf, when he tried to put together a coalition in 2007.

