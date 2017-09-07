Home»Breaking News»ireland

GP believes doctors are sceptical of medical benefits of medicinal cannabis

Thursday, September 07, 2017 - 08:09 am

No consultants have applied to use medicinal cannabis as a treatment, according to the Health Minister Simon Harris.

Currently a request must be made to the Department of Health if it is to be used by a patient.

Campaigners say it can be used to treat a variety of health problems, most notably the Twomey family from Cork who have moved their daughter to the Netherlands to receive cannabis oil.

Dr Garrett McGovern, a GP at the Priority Medical Clinic, outlines why he thinks colleagues are not keen to prescribe the medication.

Dr McGovern said: "There tends to be a difficulty for doctors, I think, to dissociate themselves from the illicit connotations of that drug.

"So in other words, because that drug has been illegal, because there has been a lot of bad press about, the doctors, I think, feel that the evidence for this drug as a medical product is not up to scrutiny."


