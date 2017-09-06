Home»Breaking News»ireland

Govt sets timeline for 'cheque in the post' for Irish Water refunds

Wednesday, September 06, 2017 - 04:17 pm

Just under a million households will receive a "cheque in the post" from Irish Water by the end of the year.

The Government has approved a refund scheme which it says will mean most households will not have to do anything to get their money, although those who have moved home will have to get in touch.

The refunds will cost €173m, the administration will cost €5m and Irish Water will need €114m to operate in place of charges this year.

Minister Eoghan Murphy says he and Fine Gael believe in paying for water, but this had to be done in order to have a government.

He said: "We'd rather not do that, we believe that there should be a consistent funding stream for domestic water customers and users into Irish Water. Not just for conservation purposes, but also because it makes sense economically.

"We can't do that now. I think over the coming weeks as we approach the budget you are going to hear politicans talking about spending extra money in different areas.

"Those same politicians made a decision and forced us into this position to cut off this funding stream, which we didn't want to do."

Minister Murphy said it is expected all 990,000 customers will be refunded before the end of the year.

Irish Water is to run an information campaign that will inform customers on the next steps.

A household of two adults who paid all five water bills will be due a refund of around €325. A single adult household who paid all five bills will be due €200.

Payments were made by homeowners to Irish Water between late 2015 and 2016, before charges were suspended.

Meanwhile the Water Conservation Grant is unaffected.

The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government says this was a standalone, separate grant for all households - whether Irish Water customers or not.

"Its aim was to support conservation in the home and was distinct from domestic water charges. Therefore, the grant is not being deducted from refunds."


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

€270m Irish Water payment 'not connected to refunds', says Government

Latest: Irish Water apologises for burst water pipe in Navan

Latest: Irish Water ‘sincerely regrets’ loss of water supply following burst pipe

Water main repair could cost up to €3m

More in this Section

Justice Minister 'greatly disturbed' by findings of Garda false breath tests reports

Young man dies two weeks after car collides with pedestrians in Dublin

New legacy bodies will be fair under legal obligations, Theresa May says

Government must take 'brave' decisions to fight homelessness, say church leaders


Today's Stories

Cork County Council in Trojan horse-style ‘stroke’

PSNI set to adopt Dublin anti-gang project

Ireland in EU top 10 for money laundering

Kerry is the place to see the stars

Lifestyle

How to pack the perfect punch for back to school lunch

Book shows how overseas reporters highlighted the Irish Revolution as it happened

Mum-of-seven shares her top parenting tips

How Alison Spittle deals with her anxiety through stand-up comedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 