Govt extends Invalidity Pension scheme to the self-employed

The Social Protection Minister, Regina Doherty, has announced the extension of the Invalidity Pension scheme to self-employed workers.

The payment of €198.50 a week is for people who cannot work because of a long-term illness or disability.

It will cover the 326,000 people in Ireland who are self-employed, including small business owners, farmers, tradespeople and contractors.

From December 1, those who work for themselves and pay PRSI at Class S will be able to apply for the Invalidity Pension on the same basis as an employee.