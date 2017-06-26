Govt considers new measures to tackle white collar crime

New laws to grant immunity to whistleblowers could form part of package to fight white collar crime.

The measures could also include a new Garda unit to investigate corporate crimes and changes to the way evidence is brought to court.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has tasked some of his Cabinet Ministers to come up with a set of proposals by September.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) could also create a specialist fraud unit under the plans.

It means that if someone comes forward and blows the whistle on a major fraud at a business they work in - they could be involved in it and have knowledge of it - but if they give details of it they could be granted immunity from any prosecution for helping the State convict whoever would be involved.

There would be a lot of detail around who would be allowed to apply for it, and another major factor of the measure is that there would only be one person allowed to do it, the first person who comes forward.