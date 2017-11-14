Government will not immediately address pension problems seeing many lose €1,500 a year

The Taoiseach has confirmed Government will not be immediately addressing pensions anomalies which have seen 42,000 people lose as much as €1,500 a year, writes Elaine Loughlin.

It comes after Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty was forced into a U-turn on her “guarantee” to deal with the pensions anomaly, which means that many women who took time out to care for children or elderly relatives are being denied full contributory pensions.

Speaking in the Dail, Leo Varadkar confirmed the U-turn, and said it would take a "number of weeks" before any plans are costed. He added that it would be 2020 before a new pension calculation system is implemented.

Responding to a separate question from Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin the Taoiseach claimed Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald had "no hand, act or part" in the legal strategy nor did she have any knowledge of a plan to attack the character of Garda whistle-blower Maurice McCabe when she was Minister for Justice.