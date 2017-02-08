Home»Breaking News»ireland

Government urged to upgrade Sligo to Dublin road

Wednesday, February 08, 2017 - 07:20 am

The Government is being urged to make the entire Sligo to Dublin road a fully-fledged motorway.

The Revive Northwest group has said that people from the region have been promised for over 15 years that the full N4 route will become a motorway.

It is currently undergoing a partial upgrade, but the group says further improving the infrastructure will create jobs and boost the economy in the area.


Revive Northwest co-founder Anthony Gray says a full upgrade is badly needed.

"We don't want upgrades that take 10, 15 years to come," he said.

"We want a motorway coming from the capital down to Sligo.

"As you know already, Dublin is bursting at the seams, and can't handle the amount of pressure that it's having, both with companies coming in and people trying to set up home, and we're saying 'Why doesn't the west have the opportunity?', 'Why doesn't the northwest have the opportunity?'."

