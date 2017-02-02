Government to outline plans for 'Ireland 2040' development scheme

The Government will outline plans later to strike a balance between urban and rural development.

The 'Ireland 2040' scheme comes amid warnings that three-quarters of new homes will soon be clustered around Dublin, unless radical action is taken.

The plans are expected to include ways to combat urban sprawl, encourage people away from the capital and reduce commuting times.

The Taoiseach and the Housing Minister will launch the proposals in Maynooth University at noon.

The new proposals will be a consulation process by the Government, who will submit a draft before easter, and another draft before the summer months.

Minister Coveney wants to submit the plans to the Dáil and have the members of the house vote to pass the proposals.