Government to launch commission of investigation on foot of Garda whistleblower report

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 01:11 pm

A full commission of investigation is to be set up into allegations of a smear campaign against two Garda whistleblowers.

The inquiry has been agreed following a report by a retired High Court judge Iarfhlaith O'Neill (pictured) which was presented at Cabinet today.

It is understood that the report - which hasn't been published - recommends further examination of the claims.

Last October, the retired High Court judge was asked to investigate claims from Superintendent David Taylor that he and others had been told by senior Garda management to orchestrate a campaign to undermine whistleblower Superintendent Maurice McCabe and others.

The claims, which Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan and other senior managers have rejected, relate to repeated leaks of rumours surrounding Sgt McCabe’s personal and professional life, an issue Sgt Taylor said he was asked to organise as then-head of the garda press office.

In early December, Mr Justice O Neill provided a report on the controversy to Ms Fitzgerald which is understood to have recommended a commission of investigation be set up to examine the matter further.

