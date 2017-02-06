Home»Breaking News»ireland

Government promises to implement 400 actions from education plan this year

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 11:43 am

The government has published its first update of the action plan for education, promising to implement 400 actions this year.

Every school will be required to have dedicated time for guidance counselling, reduce costs for parents including for uniforms, and the Minister is promising to publish guidelines for the use of school buildings after hours for childcare.

The introduction of computer science as a leaving cert subject is to be brought forward by a year to September 2018.

The plan - first published last September - aims to make Ireland's education and training system the best in Europe by 2026.

