Home»Breaking News»ireland

Government plans to sell 25% AIB stake this year for about €3bn

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 05:10 pm

The State could be set for a €3bn payoff later this year, under plans to sell some of its stake in AIB.

Minister for Finance Michael Noonan said the Government was looking at a date in May or June to sell off some of its shareholding.

Last year the State's total shareholding in the bank was valued at more than €12bn.

Around a quarter of that could be converted into cash in May or June, under plans confirmed by the Minister.

He said: "The banks have dealt with over 50% of their non-performing loans now. All the banks are trading profitably and we're set to organise an IPO (Initial public offering) in May or June to sell around 25% of it."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Michael Noonan, AIB, banks, finance

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Investigation launched into ticket sales for live events

2,639 girls 'may be at risk of female genital mutilation' in Ireland

Dáil passes motion to review Stardust evidence

Government loses two Dáil votes


Today's Stories

Incoming UCC president open to Israel conference

Owen O'Callaghan was described as ‘a humble, honest, caring man’

Pub owner claims barred punter assaulted him

Man ‘beat the lard’ out of three strangers

Lifestyle

Guy Garvey and Elbow have produced a hugely hopeful record

The creativity movement and why you should try it

Truth deniers — or is that what they want you to think?

Live music review: Black Sabbath

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 