Government not looking at laptop levy to replace TV licence, says Naughten

The Government is not looking at a laptop levy to replace the TV licence fee.

Communications Minister, Denis Naughten says they are looking at a number of options for the funding of broadcasting but a laptop fee isn't among them.

A leaked Oireachtas Committee report had suggested anyone watching content on a TV or laptop would be charged regardless of whether they own a TV.

But Mr Naughten has dismissed that.

He said: "No, I don't think we are exploring the idea of a laptop levy, I think there are a number of opportunities we can look at but I am waiting to see the detail of what the committee come back with and we will make our assessment based on that."