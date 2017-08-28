Home»Breaking News»ireland

Government needs to use influence to convince UK to remain in customs union says Michael Martin

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 08:19 am

The Fianna Fáil leader has said the government needs to use all its influence to convince the UK to remain in the customs union.

Micheal Martin has said how trade between Ireland and the UK happens after Brexit is critical to the future of both islands.

The third round of Brexit negotiations will get underway in Brussels later.

Micheal Martin earlier welcomed British Labour's shift in favour of staying in the customs union for four years post-Brexit.

"The implications are very dire for Ireland and for the Republic and in certain industries of Britain pulls out of the customs union," he said.

"I don't think people have faced up to that reality, I think more effort and energy has to be put in to understanding the dynamics of British politics at the moment with what influence we have to seek to direct to the base towards a more sensible outcome of Britain, Ireland and for Europe."


