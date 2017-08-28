Home»Breaking News»ireland

Government must end discrimination against the self employed says Association

Monday, August 28, 2017

The Small Firms Association has said economic growth cannot be taken for granted.

Launching it's pre-budget submission today, the Association has said the Government must deliver on it's commitment to end discrimination against the self-employed.

SFA Chairperson and business owner Sue O'Neill has said it is vital to create an environment that supports small business.

"What we are looking for is a budget that is going to make the right choices, that is going to be supportive of small businesses," she said.

"We're looking for some initiative that the government can do to make sure we have a supportive environment for businesses.

"Namely, we're looking for an increase in the earned income tax credit to €1,650 to equal that of the PAYE tax credit and that has been promised by government so we are looking for that to be delivered this year."


