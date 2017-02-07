Home»Breaking News»ireland

Government approve bill to allow for supervised injecting centres

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 02:08 pm

The government has approved a bill that will allow for supervised injection centres.

Drug users will be able to self-administer and will have access to sterile injecting equipment.

Trained staff in the centres will be on hand in case of an overdose, and also to provide advice on rehabilitation.

The bill was passed by cabinet this morning and, while no location for the first centre has been selected, a trial is planned for Dublin city.

There had been reports that gardaí were opposed to the facility but senior gardaí have described such reports as “way off the mark”.

A source told the Irish Examiner: “We will do whatever is required to make this work, but what we are saying is that the law has to be clear and there is a need for special policing arrangements for this.”

A second source said one legal issue that needed clarification was whether or not possession of drugs outside the premises — including those going to the facility — was still illegal.

“All the advice from police abroad who have injecting centres is that the law has to be clear beforehand,” said one Garda source.

Gardaí are also adamant there can be no tampering with their power to search and arrest people suspected of dealing drugs outside an injecting centre. Last month, an ex-Australian police commander, speaking at a Dublin conference, said gardaí should adopt a “balanced” and “consistent” approach to policing the centre.

