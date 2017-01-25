Government agrees to 'scoping inquiry' on Stardust

Update 4.17pm: Government agrees to 'scoping inquiry' to examine updated evidence on Stardust fire, with view to Commission of Investigation.

Update 3pm: Talks are continuing between Fine Gael and the Independent Alliance ahead of a Dáil debate this evening on a new inquiry to the Stardust disaster.

However it is thought that a compromise could be reached where the government would instead agree to a so-called 'scoping inquiry' first.

Enda Kenny says a commission can not be set up unless there is significant new evidence to justify it.

But in the Dáil this afternoon Sinn Féin's Gerry Adams says that is already the case: "The Government's resistance to a commission of investigation is predicated in your often stated view, repeated today that new evidence has to be presented.

"Well the families have presented new evidence, the Department of Justice has had it for the past year, so your criteria has been fulfilled."

Earlier: Enda Kenny has said he is open to holding a new Commission of Investigation into the Stardust disaster.

But the Taoiseach says the inquiry can only be held if new evidence is brought forward to justify it.

The Dáil is due to debate a new motion on the subject tonight, with some of the government's own ministers clamouring for an inquiry to be approved.

Enda Kenny says new evidence will have to be evaluated before a commission could be ordered: "I don't see any difficulty in having the Government meet with the families here, but you will appreciate I don't know the evidence that is new evidence and I am quite willing to have a commission of investigation where that evidence needs to be examined."