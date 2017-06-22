Government accused of stalling medicinal cannabis Bill

An Opposition TD has accused the Government is effectively shutting down the bill to legalise medicinal cannabis.

The legislation proposed by Gino Kenny of the Solidarity / People Before Profit Alliance passed the first and second stages in the Dáil, but it has not moved since December

Deputy Kenny said that he believes the Bill is being run into the ground by the Government, with summer recess beginning in July.

It comes as two Irish families have recently brought their children abroad for treatment.