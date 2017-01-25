Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gorse fire illuminates Dublin Mountains

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

A large gorse fire has illuminated the Dublin Mountains tonight, writes Claire Anderson.

The blaze, which broke out at around 6pm this evening, can be seen as far away as Crumlin Hospital according to social media posts.

Photo credit: Joseph Farrelly.

Dublin Fire Brigade has sent at least three fire engines to the area.

The fire is reported to be near the Tibradden area, close to the Dublin/Wicklow border.

Dublin Fire Brigade expects strong winds to carry the smell of smoke "some distance". They have advised people living in the area to close their windows.

