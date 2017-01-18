Home»Breaking News»ireland

'Good start' as housing committee says 2,700 people 'have exited homelessness'

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 06:28 am

The Housing Committee is meeting today to discuss the progress of the Government's strategy for the sector.

The strategy, called Rebuilding Ireland, was launched last summer by Minister Simon Coveney.

Its five pillars include plans to encourage the construction of more residential properties, to improve the rental market and to reduce the number of homeless people.

Chairperson of the Housing Committee Maria Bailey said it had some success.

"We have seen that, thankfully, 2,700 individuals and families are now living in supported accommodation - social housing or in the private sector. They have exited homelessness," she said.

"We need to continue that and provide for many more people, but at least hat's a good start."

Housing Minister Simon Coveney.

