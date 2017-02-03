Home»Breaking News»ireland

Girlfriend of murder accused testifies in court

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 04:21 pm

A witness in a murder trial has claimed that the accused told her that his his co-accused hit their alleged victim with a hatchet.

Josh Turner and Wayne Cluskey, who are both from Mooretown in Ratoath, Co. Meath, deny murdering Christopher Nevin at Tailteann Road in Navan.

Alex O’Driscoll said her boyfriend Wayne was arguing with Josh Turner when she went to see them on the day of the alleged murder – Nov 19, 2015.

She said Wayne had blood on his hand and Josh was bleeding from the head.

She said Josh told Wayne: “It was either him or me – he shouldn’t have come out with that” and that Wayne responded by saying: “You shouldn’t have done that”.

It is the prosecution’s case that Christopher Nevin was murdered over a dispute with Josh Turner over the breeding of Chihuahuas.

Alex went on to tell the jury that Wayne told her Josh hit him with a hatchet.

Earlier, Wayne’s mother Caroline Vaughan gave evidence of Josh telling her that Christopher came out of a house with a hatchet and was on top of Wayne and that when Josh got it, he hit him in the front of the head with it.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Woman tells court she heard 'weird noises' and two gunshots on night of murder

Varadkar dismisses claim that EU countries 'don't really listen to Ireland'

Exemptions for child marriage in Domestic Violence Bill welcomed by ISPCC

Mortgage owners warned to get advice before accepting deals from vulture funds


Today's Stories

Street name group accused of vandalism in Cork

Clamper left brain damaged from hammer blow sues employer for €2m

Gardaí investigate Hutch link to seizure

Garda numbers growing for first time, says deputy chief

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Heading in right direction: I Wish encouraging more girls to opt for careers in STEM

Watch: 5 minute make-up routine tips for busy mums on the go

Lust, sex and the middle-aged woman

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 