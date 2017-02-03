Girlfriend of murder accused testifies in court

A witness in a murder trial has claimed that the accused told her that his his co-accused hit their alleged victim with a hatchet.

Josh Turner and Wayne Cluskey, who are both from Mooretown in Ratoath, Co. Meath, deny murdering Christopher Nevin at Tailteann Road in Navan.

Alex O’Driscoll said her boyfriend Wayne was arguing with Josh Turner when she went to see them on the day of the alleged murder – Nov 19, 2015.

She said Wayne had blood on his hand and Josh was bleeding from the head.

She said Josh told Wayne: “It was either him or me – he shouldn’t have come out with that” and that Wayne responded by saying: “You shouldn’t have done that”.

It is the prosecution’s case that Christopher Nevin was murdered over a dispute with Josh Turner over the breeding of Chihuahuas.

Alex went on to tell the jury that Wayne told her Josh hit him with a hatchet.

Earlier, Wayne’s mother Caroline Vaughan gave evidence of Josh telling her that Christopher came out of a house with a hatchet and was on top of Wayne and that when Josh got it, he hit him in the front of the head with it.