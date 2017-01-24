Home»Breaking News»ireland

Girl Guides Ireland changes policy to accept transgender girls

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Girl Guides Ireland is getting ready to welcome transgender girls.

Changes to the organisation's policy were made at the weekend which says that anyone who lives their life as a female is welcome to join.

The group says it is taking direction from Girl Guides Canada who have developed similar guidelines.

Jenny Gannon, who is on the executive board of Girl Guides Ireland, said: "Guiding and scouting around the world, and I suppose guiding from the girls' point of view, is very much about breaking the barriers of stereotypical roles and stereotypical ideas of what a girl is.

"It is about encouraging our members to go out and live the life that they want to live, whatever that may be."

