'Get up, get dressed and get moving': Mater hospital launches campaign to get patients active

One single week of bed rest could be the difference between a patient climbing the stairs, or getting out of bed.

That's the message from Dublin's Mater Hospital who've launched a campaign encouraging their patients to 'get up, get dressed and get moving'.

Staff at the hospital will be wearing Pyjamas today, to raise awareness that your mental outlook plays a big role in getting well.

Research has found that a single week of bedrest can have a really bad effect on muscle tone - affecting a patient's ability to cope when they go home.

One week of bedrest is equal to a ten percent loss in strength and the Mater is hoping to prevent what they call 'PJ Paralysis'.

Clinical Nurse manager Ciara Dowling is leading the charge.

"It's really important for all our patients, in particular, our older patients, to keep active while in hospital, it can help in the recovery.

"10 days of bed rest is the equivalent to 10 years of muscle ageing in a person over 80 years of age.

"This can be the difference between a patient going home and being independent, for example being able to climb their own stairs or loss of independence.