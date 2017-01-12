Gerry Adams will NOT go north to take McGuinness' place, says SF TD

A Sinn Féin TD has ruled out any prospect of Gerry Adams taking over as the party's leader in Stormont.

It is not yet clear whether Martin McGuinness will put himself forward as a candidate in a snap election, due to ill health.

The election looks set to be called early next week.

Waterford TD David Cullinane has said there is no need for Gerry Adams to leave the Dáil to head North.

He said: "I don’t see that as a possibility. It's a matter in the first instance for Gerry, but at this point in time, there are no vacancies.

"We're not going to speculate on vacancies. Our energy is on dealing with the crisis which has been engineered by the DUP. That's what we are focussed on."