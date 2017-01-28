Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gerry Adams tells Fine Gael to 'stop getting into a tizzy' over coalition talk

Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 06:52 pm

Gerry Adams has said there is no possibility of his party propping up a Fine Gael government.

The Taoiseach Enda Kenny released a statement today saying the parties are not "in any way compatible" after appearing to suggest the possibility of a coalition earlier in the week.

This evening Mr Adams said Fine Gael should "stop getting into a tizzy" as Sinn Féin would not support them given what he called their "disastrous policies".

The Louth TD said that bolstering the "right wing, regressive policies" of Fine Gael was now the role of Fianna Fáil.

Mr Adams said: "Fine Gael should stop getting into a tizzy on this issue. The Taoiseach should also stop flip-flopping. I would like to help calm Fine Gael down. There is no possibility of Sinn Féin propping up Fine Gael in government, given their disastrous policies. That is the role that Fianna Fáil have taken on.

"This partnership of Enda Kenny and Micheál Martin has delivered the highest levels of homelessness in the history of the state; new horror stories emerge out of the health system on a daily basis and we have a government that is not only wholly unprepared for Brexit but has no idea how to prepare.

"The Sinn Féin Ard Fheis determines our party policy on coalition. Of course, we want to be in government but not for the sake of it or for having republican bums on Cabinet seats. We want to be in government to effect real change in people's lives."

