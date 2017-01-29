Gerry Adams: Irish airports should refuse to enforce Trump's travel bans

Update 6pm: Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams said Irish airports should not enforce Donald Trump's travel bans, and said he would raise the matter with the Taoiseach.

"This arbitrary ban and the refusal to offer sanctuary to refugees runs counter to international obligations, equality and decency," he said.

"Generations of Irish fled starvation, poverty and conflict to make a new life and contribute to building America.

"I congratulate the protesters at the airports last night and welcome the temporary stay on this unjust policy. I believe that the Irish Government should not allow Irish airports to enforce this fundamentally unjust order. I will be raising the matter directly with the Taoiseach."

Earlier:

The leader of the Labour Party has said the Taoiseach should not go to Washington for St Patrick's Day.

US President Donald Trump has invited Enda Kenny for the traditional shamrock bowl ceremony on St Patrick's Day.

More than 13,000 people have signed an Uplift petition in the last 24 hours calling on Enda Kenny to refuse the invitation.

Brendan Howlin's comments came after Donald Trump imposed a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the US.

Mr Howlin said that while he values the links between Ireland and America, Trump's actions and views are completely contrary to those of the vast majority of Irish people.

He called on Enda Kenny to withdraw from the planned visit as he does not think meeting the US President will achieve anything.

"(Mr Trump) doesn’t allow any criticism, as we've seen. Therefore there's no point going and even arguing with him," he said.

"If the Taoiseach arrives in Washington it will be seen as giving credence and support to a policy platform that is anathema to the vast bulk of Irish people."

A number of political parties are calling on Mr Kenny to reject the invitation as a result of Mr Trump's barring of immigrants and refugees this weekend.

However Colm O'Gorman of Amnesty International Ireland said Mr Kenny should make use of the opportunity.

He said: "Personally I think it would be a powerful thing if the Taoiseach were to attend the White House and make clear in public and private statements to the US administration that Ireland believes this is a grave breach of international human rights law for the US to conduct itself in this way."