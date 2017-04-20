Gerry Adams calls for recall of Dáil following RTÉ report into murder of garda Tony Golden

Following the broadcast of the RTÉ Investigates programme tonight, Sinn Féin TD Gerry Adams has said that the circumstances surrounding the murder of garda Tony Golden, the attempted murder of Siobhan Phillips and the suicide of Crevan Mackin warrant a criminal investigation.

The programme examined events in the months leading up to the murder of the garda and the maiming of Ms Phillips in October 2015.

The report revealed how Tony Golden's killer, Craven Mackin came to the attention of Gardai in early 2015 when he purchased weapons and explosive materials on the internet.

Deputy Adams also called for the Dáil to be recalled next week to allow the Minister for Justice to make a statement on the matter and to answer questions.

"The evidence would indicate that Crevan Mackin was working as a Garda agent at the time of his arrest in January 2015 or subsequent to it,” Mr Adams said. “As a result the Gardaí did not charge him with firearms and explosives offences which he admitted to during his questioning in Dundalk Garda station. Subsequently his bail was significantly reduced and he was released from Portlaoise Prison.”

The Sinn Féin president said he has already been in contact with Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald and GSOC regarding the case

"Answers must also be provided as to why Gardaí, at both Dundalk and Carlingford stations, refused to register a complaint or to take a statement from Siobhan Phillips when she was visibly scarred, slashed and frightened for her life as a result of serious abuse by Mackin. Her parents, who accompanied her, were also fearful for their daughter's safety and indeed for their own lives.

"I have previously written to Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald on eight occasions, to the Taoiseach four times, and to GSOC three times, to express my grave concerns regarding this case.

“I have never received any indication that the government was taking this matter seriously.”