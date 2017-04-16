Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gay and Lesbian Equality Network faces Charities Regulator review

Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 09:54 am

GLEN - the Gay and Lesbian Equality Network is facing a review by the Charities Regulator.

A report in today's Sunday Business Post says the charity has made a voluntary disclosure to the Regulator amid queries over credit cards, political campaigns, and undisclosed spending.

The paper's Colette Sexton says irregularities were raised by Glen's newly appointed CEO, Áine Duggan.

"Aine Duggan when she took over as Chief Executive in October, did a process of due diligence and during that process found a number of irregularities which she brought to the board first of all and then the board brought to the Charities Regulator."

"A formal investigation has not yet been launched by the Charities Regulator but it is instead investigating these issues that has been brought to it," she said.

