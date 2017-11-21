Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí 'very concerned' for missing woman who has medical condition

Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Gardaí have renewing their appeal for help in finding a missing woman from Dublin.

They are trying to find 45-year-old Ciara Farrell who has been missing for a week.

Officers have said that Ciara has a medical condition and her family and Gardaí are very concerned for her welfare.

She was last seen in the Dublin 4 area on November 14 at around 1.30pm, and is described as being five foot 11 inches tall with an average build, blue eyes and blonde hair.

When last seen Ciara was wearing a pink floral dress and a black cardigan.

Her white Hyundai i20 car, with a 151 D registration number, was found at The Rise, Mount Merrion on November, 17.

Anyone who has seen Ciara or who can help in finding her is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station 01-6669200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.


