Gardaí 'very concerned' for missing Dublin girl aged 14

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 06:14 pm

Update 9pm: Alva O'Leary has been found safe and well.

Earlier: A young teenage girl has gone missing from her home in Dublin.

Gardaí in Rathmines say that 14-year-old Alva O'Leary has been missing from her home since yesterday.

Alva was last seen at around 9.15pm last night in the Orwell area of Rathmines Dublin 6.

She is five feet three inches tall, slim and has long blonde hair.

She was wearing a red jacket, dark jeans/leggings and adidas white runners when she was last seen.

Gardaí and Alva's family have said they are "very concerned" for her and are asking anyone who has seen her or who can help to find her to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01 666700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

