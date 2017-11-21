Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí urge shoppers to be vigilant online ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 09:54 pm

Shoppers are being urged to be vigilant online ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The advice is to only buy from trusted sources, use your credit card and save all online documents.

Gardaí say criminals are always finding fresh web scams.

Detective Garda Jim O’Meara outlines what you should do if you think you’ve been a victim of online fraud.

He said: "First thing is to contact your bank to make them aware that you think this has happened, they will have a look at your bank statements.

"If you have online banking go into that immediately, have a look at the recent transactions.

"If there are any there you think are suspicious, contact your bank but also contact your local Garda station and report that you think you have been a victim of a crime."


