Gardaí trying to find woman missing for a week appeal for information

Gardaí are trying to find a 20-year-old woman who has been missing for a week.

Kayleigh Dunne has been missing from her home in Finglas, Dublin 11 since Monday, November 13.

She was last seen that day at around 4.50pm at her home in Finglas.

She is described as five foot two inches tall, of slim build with long, straight brown hair with blonde highlights and with hazel green eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black blouse, black trousers, and a black fleece.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 6667500 , The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.