Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí: 'Too early to say' if human remains found in Dundalk are of girl missing for 20 years

Thursday, September 07, 2017 - 06:28 am

Gardaí say it is too early to tell if remains found in Louth are those of missing Ciara Breen.

The 17-year-old disappeared in February 1997.

She went missing from her home in Bachelor's walk, less than 200 metres away from where the remains were found.

A house in Dundalk remains sealed off after skeletal remains were found at the rear of a property on Mary Street North while building work was underway yesterday.

A forensic anthropologist confirmed last night that the remains are human.

The house remains sealed off this morning and further examinations of the scene will take place today.

The house where human remains were found yesterday in Dundalk. Pic: Ciara Wilkinson.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Man in his 20s becomes fourth homeless person to die in Ireland in last week

EU puts onus on UK to provide solutions to Irish border after Brexit

No prosecution for NI medical staff who refer women for abortions

Cavan and Dublin to get nearly 100 new jobs


Today's Stories

‘Inescapable conclusion’ that breath-test statistics were inflated by gardaí

One in 50 children with Down syndrome has arthritis

Moyross residents complain over show

Householders warned about fake Irish Water emails

Lifestyle

Nick Kelly praised for debut feature looking at autism

The Yellow River is not a nostalgic memoir for Seán McSweeney and Gerard Smyth

A Question of Taste - Rachel Croash

Stepping up to help out at your local GAA club

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 06, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 6
    • 18
    • 47
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 