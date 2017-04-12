Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí to start roadside drug testing from tomorrow

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 12:05 pm

From tomorrow Gardaí will be able to test drivers for drugs on the roadside.

They will be testing for cannabis, cocaine, opiates and benzos.

If you are found to be over the limit for alcohol or if you have drugs in your system, you could lose your licence.

Figures suggest that one in ten fatal crashes on our roads involve drugs.

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Mr Shane Ross, said the introduction of Preliminary Drug Testing is an important step in tackling drug driving: "Driving under the influence of drugs has been an offence in Ireland since 1961.

"Drug driving not only puts the driver at risk but also passengers and others who share the road."

Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn, Roads Policing and Major Event /Emergency Management, stated that: "There will be 86 drug screening devices located in Garda stations nationally and 50 more available for use at the roadside. Over time up to 150 devices will be available for use at the roadside.

"The test is easy to carry out and within minutes will tell if a driver has drugs in their system."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS gardaí, drug testing, tomorrow,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

20 days of bus strikes, 2 sides at odds, 1 Minister in a boa

Supermacs appeals to regulator to cancel use of trademarks registered by McDonald's

Coalition of Mother And Baby Home Survivors demands meeting with Taoiseach

Gardaí search for missing teen David Cregan


Today's Stories

Medics sent man home three times before brain bleed death

Ireland ‘heading for a crisis’ on strokes

SNAs fear causing harm to pupils over presumed nursing role

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland welcomes medication deal

Lifestyle

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

The business of video gaming

John B Keane reminisces in Cork for 'Many Young Men of 20' revival

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 