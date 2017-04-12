Gardaí to start roadside drug testing from tomorrow

From tomorrow Gardaí will be able to test drivers for drugs on the roadside.

They will be testing for cannabis, cocaine, opiates and benzos.

If you are found to be over the limit for alcohol or if you have drugs in your system, you could lose your licence.

Figures suggest that one in ten fatal crashes on our roads involve drugs.

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Mr Shane Ross, said the introduction of Preliminary Drug Testing is an important step in tackling drug driving: "Driving under the influence of drugs has been an offence in Ireland since 1961.

"Drug driving not only puts the driver at risk but also passengers and others who share the road."

Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn, Roads Policing and Major Event /Emergency Management, stated that: "There will be 86 drug screening devices located in Garda stations nationally and 50 more available for use at the roadside. Over time up to 150 devices will be available for use at the roadside.

"The test is easy to carry out and within minutes will tell if a driver has drugs in their system."