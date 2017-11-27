Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí to crack down on drivers breaking speed limit in Dublin

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 10:03 am

Gardaí say they will be cracking down on drivers who disobey 30km speed limits in Dublin over the festive period.

It comes after Dublin City Council found road users have failed to comply with the new restrictions.

The measures were extended to urban and residential areas between the Royal and Grand canals earlier this year.

"I mean it comes down to safety. We're going to have a lot more pedestrians on the roads, on the pavements, cyclists as well, over Christmas," said Dr Paddy Smith, a member of the Transport Committee for Dublin City Council.

"I think it's imperative that new laws are enforced as much as we can. Children will be out and about, people will be out and about.

"They should be able to enjoy Christmas without the fear of being run over at speed."


KEYWORDS

DublinSpeeding

More in this Section

51 senior citizens get keys to new homes in Dublin

Here's where to go for the best chance to pass your driving test

Mother sues Donegal council over Buncrana pier tragedy

€10m revamp for Cork's Kent station unveiled


Today's Stories

Mother sues Donegal council over Buncrana pier tragedy

‘No way back’ for Fine Gael as early election date looks likely

€10m revamp for Cork's Kent station unveiled

West Cork ferry users have to clamber over boats

Lifestyle

The Butter Exchange Band will go marching far into the future

Online Lives: Adam Coleman - Fashion and social issues blogger

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

The islands of Ireland: A Rising tide and the arrival of the Aud at Illauntannig

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »