Gardaí still hunting for second suspect after arresting man 'on way to hit' with firearm and silencer

An investigation is underway after a gun and silencer were found in a van in Dublin yesterday.

Armed Gardaí fired a number of shots when the van failed to stop in Inchicore shortly before 3pm.

Gardaí are said to have rammed the van in order to stop it.

Two men ran from the van and one of them is said to have left behind a pistol with a silencer

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and remains in custody at Ballyfermot Garda station.

Another vehicle which is believed to have been involved managed to escape.

Reports suggest that the incident could be linked to the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

A neighbour in the area, who did not wish to be named, said: “I seen it all, I was standing in my garden and this chap in a grey tracksuit came running down the street with the police chasing after him.

“He tried to get into a silver jeep and two police men caught him. The other two police men tried to break the glass in the car window but they couldn’t break it.

“The man reversed into another car on the street and drove out so then the police man took out his gun and started shooting. There was five shots. I was gobsmacked,” he said.