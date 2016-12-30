Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí seize €83,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 09:32 pm

Gardaí in Dublin have seized cannabis worth €83,000 as part of ongoing investigations against serious crime.

Two men aged 40 and 47 were arrested and are currently being detained at the city's Bridewell Garda Station under drug trafficking legislation.

The seizure followed a search of a number of individuals in the North inner city, at around 1pm today.

It was part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation by the members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS gardai, drugs, crime, dublin,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

One dead, one critically injured in crash on M8 in Cork

Drink-driving arrests up 34% in December

Garrett Fitzgerald ordered plans to be reviewed in case of mass exodus of 'refugees' from North

Garda calls 'were not secure from IRA penetration', state notes reveal


Today's Stories

Pregnant woman among those injured in N20 crash

Coalition reluctant on plan for Shannon Airport pre-clearance

Lifestyle at fault for 40% of cancers

‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ star, Rory Cowan, abused online

Lifestyle

Taxi drivers give us the scoop on New Year's

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Truth is stranger than these comic fictions

A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 