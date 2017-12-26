Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí seize €70m worth of drugs in 2017

Tuesday, December 26, 2017 - 10:09 am

Gardaí seized 29 guns and over €70m worth of drugs this year.

As part of their crackdown on organised crime they also seized 1,800 rounds of ammunition.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, is hopeful they can end the ongoing Dublin feuds in the same way they did in Limerick, according to the Irish Independent.

Last January, Gardaí and Customs made the biggest seizure of cannabis in 20 years.

Senior sources said the haul — just under two tonnes and worth an estimated €37.5m on the street — is “staggering in its scale” and the biggest since the seizure of 13 tonnes of cannabis in Urlingford, Co Kilkenny, in 1996.

