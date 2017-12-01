Gardaí seize €70k of cocaine after stopping car in Tipperary

Gardaí seized around €70,000 worth of cocaine and arrested two people in Co. Tipperary yesterday.

Officers stopped and searched a car in Birdhill, Co. Tipperary and discovered the cocaine.

They carried out further searches at a house in Newmarket-on-Fergus where drug paraphernalia, including a weighing scales and packaging, were found.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested during the operation and are being held at Shannon Garda station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act, 1996.

They can be held for up to seven days.