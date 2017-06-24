Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí seize €350,000 in Dublin

Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 01:53 pm

Gardaí in Dublin have seized an estimated €350,000 in cash, in an operation targeting gangland activity.

The money was found when Gardaí stopped and searched a number of people and vehicles in the Walkinstown area of Dublin today.

Three men in their 40s have been arrested for money laundering offences.

They are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, at Crumlin and Ronanstown Garda Stations.

The operation involved members of the Garda Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force.

