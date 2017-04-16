Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí seize €250,000 worth of cannabis at house in Cork

Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 04:45 pm

Gardaí discovered approximately 320 cannabis plants with a street value of around €250,000 at a house on Rathealy Road in Fermoy, Co Cork, it has emerged.

The discovery was made as part of a joint operation comprising of gardaí from Fermoy and Portlaoise yesterday.

Three men, aged 38, 51 and 55 respectively, were arrested and are currently being detained at Fermoy, Cobh and Mallow Garda stations under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice(Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.

Investigations are on going.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

FG senator calls for new jobs following closure of cigar plant in Roscommon

Minister for Communications under pressure to save rural post offices

Another R116 tragedy 'could happen'

72 gardaí trained to use drug test


Today's Stories

New rules for flying Tricolour

Murder inquiry after father killed in hit and run

Irish passport applications to top one million post-Brexit

Ireland tolerated abuse of children, says legal expert

Lifestyle

From king of comedy to radio star - behind the scenes on Al Porter's radio show

The big read: Japan, a window to the world

Darina Allen: A dedication to the magic and versatility of eggs

The return of the pantsuit

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 