Gardaí seize €250,000 worth of cannabis at house in Cork

Gardaí discovered approximately 320 cannabis plants with a street value of around €250,000 at a house on Rathealy Road in Fermoy, Co Cork, it has emerged.

The discovery was made as part of a joint operation comprising of gardaí from Fermoy and Portlaoise yesterday.

Three men, aged 38, 51 and 55 respectively, were arrested and are currently being detained at Fermoy, Cobh and Mallow Garda stations under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice(Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.

Investigations are on going.