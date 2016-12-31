Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí seize €210k of cannabis after raid on 'sophisticated cannabis grow house'

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 07:04 pm

Gardaí in Dundalk have seized 200 cannabis plants worth an estimated €160,000.

Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €50,000 was also seized.

It follows the search of a house on the Caste Road in the town this afternoon.

Gardaí say they have uncovered what has been described as a "sophisticated cannabis cultivation grow house" after stopping a car whose occupants were acting suspiciously.

The plants seized were in various stages of growth.

Two men in their thirties have been arrested in connection with the incident, and are being held at Dundalk Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Galway Gardaí appeal for information on hit-and-run that leaves elderly man critical

PSNI warn about drug use after three deaths since St Stephen's Day

Irish farmers 'prepared for bird flu threat'

London fog delays flights in and out of Ireland


Today's Stories

‘Unprecedented’ 7,000 people are officially homeless

John Bruton involved in controversial move of Queen Victoria statue

Extra 770k bus trips by passengers in Cork

O'Donovan rowers in line for top Cork award

Lifestyle

Movie reviews: Silence, A Monster Calls, Why Him?

The Munchies Part 2: Culinary heroes & achievements of 2016

How to wear it: The Sequin Sweater

Looking back at the year that was 2016

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 