Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí seize €10,000 worth of heroin in Cork

Friday, December 29, 2017 - 10:20 pm

by Sean O’Riordan

Gardaí have confirmed that they have seized around €10,000 worth of heroin at a shopping centre on the outskirts of Cork city.

At 4pm today Gardaí from the Mayfield detective branch observed suspicious activity at the Hazelwood shopping centre in Riverstown, Glanmire.

They seized the drugs during what was said to be a "hand-over" and arrested a man believed to be in his 20s or 30s, who is said to be a foreign national.

He has been detained under Section 2 of the Drugs Trafficking act at Mayfield garda station.


KEYWORDS

DrugsHeroinCork

More in this Section

Gardaí in Mullingar appeal for help to find missing 51-year-old Sean Bond

Pedestrian killed in Donegal crash was holidaymaker from Glasgow

Hunt for man who took charity box in shop robbery

Body of missing man found during Co Louth search operation


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

700,000 face bill for heat systems change; Grants scheme for conversion to clean energy ‘woefully inadequate’

Explosives considered for oil removal from Kowloon Bridge shipwreck

‘Dublin would welcome second Brexit vote’

Varadkar keen to extend Fianna Fáil deal

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey looks ahead to 2018

Meet Ireland's famous faces taking part in Celebrity Home of the Year

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »