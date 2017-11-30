Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí seize cash, cars and watches in operation targetting insurance 'Ghost Broker'

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 12:27 pm

Gardaí investigating an insurance 'Ghost Broker' have seized cash, cars and watches in a series of raids in Dublin.

During yesterday's searches officers seized a large amount of cash along with a number of high-value watches and five cars

Garda photo of one of the cars seized in yesterday's raid.

They also found an imitation firearm and a small quantity of drugs.

Six bank accounts with more than €200,000 in them were also frozen.

Garda photo of some watches seized in yesterday's raid.

A man in his mid 30s was arrested after a search of a house in Lucan and is being held under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Ronanstown Garda Station.

Garda photo of some of the cars seized in yesterday's raid.

Officers are carrying out further searches.


